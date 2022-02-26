Serie A

Video: Empoli refuse to lie down as they cut Juve’s lead to one

February 26, 2022 - 6:57 pm

Empoli have scored their second of the evening to close to just 3-2 behind of Juventus.

The home side refuse to go down without a fight, despite Dusan Vlahovic’s brace putting the Old Lady 3-1 up in the second-half, with Andrea La Mantia this time getting himself on the scoresheet.

Neither of these sides have won any of their last three in all competitions, with Empoli having failed to win any of their matches so far in 2022, but you wouldn’t understand why seeing them bring the game to Juve today.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Will Juventus hold on for the three points?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Vlahovic completes his brace to send Juventus two ahead of Empoli

February 26, 2022
Vlahovic

Watch: Vlahovic fire Juventus back into the lead against Empoli

February 26, 2022

Video: Empoli take advantage of schoolboy defending to level with Juventus

February 26, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.