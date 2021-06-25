Video: Enjoy some of Rodrigo Bentancur’s most memorable moments on his birthday

Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur turns 24 today, and Juventus have released a highlight reel of some of his better moments.

The Old Lady midfielder enjoyed a win with Uruguay last night, as his side battle their way through the Copa America tournament in Brazil, and they earned a 2-0 scalp of Bolivia yesterday evening.

He has enjoyed plenty to celebrate during his time in Turin also, and while he isn’t always the most consistent Bianconero, he has that special talent that can make him standout, and I certainly can’t wait to see more from him.

Happy birthday Rodrigo.

Could Allegri turn Bentancur into a world-beater?

Patrick