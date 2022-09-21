zidane
Video – Enjoy Zidane’s elegant one-touch football

September 21, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Between 1996 and 2006, Zinedine Zidane was arguably the best midfielder on the planet. The French genius possessed an unparalleled touch.

The official Champions League Twitter account recalled some of the attacking midfielder’s best one-touches in the competition from his stints at Juventus and Real Madrid.

This includes a host astonishing backheels with all sort of glamourous tricks and flicks.

The 1998 World Cup winner spent five campaign in Turin before joining Los Merengues on a world record fee at the time.

