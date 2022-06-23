Video – Enjoy Zidane’s outrageous skills on his 50th birthday

On Thursday, the legendary Zinedine Zidane is celebrating his 50th birthday. The Frenchman cemented himself as one of the best players in his generation during his time at Juventus between 1996 and 2001. He also won the greatest honors in football with Real Madrid and the French National team.

The official Champions League Twitter account paid tribute to the former playmaker with two video compilations showing his outrageous skills and elegant touch while representing the Bianconeri and Los Blancos.