Club News

Video – ESPN analyst claims Spain won’t win Euro 2020 with Morata in attack

June 5, 2021 - 11:30 pm

After the goalless draw between Spain and Portugal on Friday’s friendly, ESPN analyst Alejandro Moreno had some harsh criticism for Juve’s Alvaro Morata.

The striker wasted several chances during the match, and Moreno believes that he’s just not good enough to be the man leading the attack for la Furia Roja, as he’s not on the same level with the likes of Fernando Torres and David Villa who were pillars during Spain’s golden age.

The journalist also criticized Portugal’s defensive approach, believing that the team should play a much more progressive style of football with the talents at its disposal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dragusin

Report – Genoa target a move for promising Juventus youngster

June 6, 2021
Vlahovic

Juventus wants Serie A star to replace Ronaldo

June 6, 2021
icardi

Juventus stance on long term striker target revealed

June 6, 2021

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke June 6, 2021 at 9:23 am

    I also think Juve would do well without Morata.
    Overall he misses a lot of good chances and sometimes even looks like a zombie on the field for a whole match.

    There are better options on the market….

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 6, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    Morata was a last minute risk, a frustrating player that can have on and off days. There is better out there

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.