Video – ESPN analyst claims Spain won’t win Euro 2020 with Morata in attack

After the goalless draw between Spain and Portugal on Friday’s friendly, ESPN analyst Alejandro Moreno had some harsh criticism for Juve’s Alvaro Morata.

The striker wasted several chances during the match, and Moreno believes that he’s just not good enough to be the man leading the attack for la Furia Roja, as he’s not on the same level with the likes of Fernando Torres and David Villa who were pillars during Spain’s golden age.

The journalist also criticized Portugal’s defensive approach, believing that the team should play a much more progressive style of football with the talents at its disposal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.