Last Sunday, Juventus beat Roma 4-3 thanks to an epic second half comeback. However, things could have gone differently when Matthijs de Ligt received his marching orders for a second yellow card due to a handball.

ESPN analysts Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens were also joined by Don Hutchison, and the latter suggests that a penalty kick would have been enough of punishment considering the circumstances, but also acknowledges the fact that is probably a law-abiding decision.