Video – ESPN Journalist believes Allegri is open to Ronaldo’s exit

ESPN’s Gabriele Marcoti and Julien Laurens discussed some of the hottest topics in world football at the moment, including Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid, David Alaba’s arrival to the Spanish capital, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s situation.
Also on the table was Max Allegri’s return to Juventus, and the plans he’s laying for the attack.
Marcoti says that early indications suggest that the tactician will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave – if that is the player’s intention – and focus on a striking partnership composed of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, as he knows how to take the best out of the Argentine, according to the journalist.
Get him out. Not entirely his fault, but he is not interested in our team or club any more. Think of the Financial and tactical breathing space we will have and our fandom will be pure again… talking about the TEAM and the CLUB not one player and how everyone and everything around him is sht every five minutes and ‘Juventus suck, backpass fc hur durrr’. We need to give our young team a chance, and ronaldo will destroy that chance especially the younger players who feel stifled passing and giving up chances and playing for one player. Taking up too many resources for little result. With the whole team playing for him he should have been scoring 40 goals each season.