Video – ESPN Journalist believes Allegri is open to Ronaldo’s exit

ESPN’s Gabriele Marcoti and Julien Laurens discussed some of the hottest topics in world football at the moment, including Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid, David Alaba’s arrival to the Spanish capital, and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s situation.

Also on the table was Max Allegri’s return to Juventus, and the plans he’s laying for the attack.

Marcoti says that early indications suggest that the tactician will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave – if that is the player’s intention – and focus on a striking partnership composed of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, as he knows how to take the best out of the Argentine, according to the journalist.