Video – ESPN pundits laugh off Rabiot’s attempts to deny France family feud

One of the most shocking scenes in Euro 2020 was undoubtedly the family feud that ensued following France’s elimination at the hands of Switzerland. Footages clearly showed Adrien Rabiot’s mother exchanging some unpleasant words with members of Paulo Pogba and Kylian Mbappé’s families.

Nevertheless, the Juventus midfielder recently came out to claim that nothing happened in the stands – never minding the fact that it was caught on camera.

Thus, ESPN pundits enjoyed a laugh at the expense of the former PSG star, with 1998 World Cup winner Frank Loboeuf calling him “Pinocchio”, and journalist Gab Marcotti saying that he would be better off doing his talking on the pitch following his poor performance against Empoli.