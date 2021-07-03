Video – ESPN pundit admits that he should have trusted Chiellini against Belgium

Prior to Italy’s quarter finals clash against Belgium, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti had his doubts on Giorgio Chiellini’s readiness, and believed that Francesco Acerbi would make a better option in defense facing Romelu Lukaku.

Nonetheless, the Juventus captain put on a colossal shift at the back, leading the Azzurri towards the semi finals.

Therefore, Marcotti admitted that he was wrong to doubt the 36-year-old, hailing the center back for denying the Belgians with some great interceptions throughout the match.