Video – ESPN pundit admits that he should have trusted Chiellini against Belgium

July 3, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Prior to Italy’s quarter finals clash against Belgium, Italian journalist Gabriele Marcotti had his doubts on Giorgio Chiellini’s readiness, and believed that Francesco Acerbi would make a better option in defense facing Romelu Lukaku.

Nonetheless, the Juventus captain put on a colossal shift at the back, leading the Azzurri towards the semi finals.

Therefore, Marcotti admitted that he was wrong to doubt the 36-year-old, hailing the center back for denying the Belgians with some great interceptions throughout the match.

