Video – ESPN pundit believes Juventus are missing Ronaldo in attack

ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik offered his views on Juve’s current crisis, explaining how the club is missing Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals.

The retired defender said that the Bianconeri have thus far scored only 18 goals this season in Serie A, while conceding 17. He believes that the Portuguese would have surely boosted this figure.

On the other hand, the Polish-American pundit feels that Alvaro Morata’s career stats are too low for a striker who represented some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Moreover, Michallik also criticizes Paulo Dybala, saying that he should be scoring more at this stage of his career.