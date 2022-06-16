Video – ESPN pundit claims Pogba couldn’t earn a switch to Real Madrid

While Juventus fans eagerly await the return of Paul Pogba, ESPN pundits Rodrigo Faez and Alexis Nunes discussed why the Frenchman never joined Real Madrid.

For his part, Faez feels that the midfielder never truly justified the cash invested by Manchester United, and while former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane wanted him in the Spanish capital a few years ago, club president Florentino Perez refused to sanction the deal.

However, Nunes defended Pogba, believing that his struggles at United were mostly down to the atmosphere which didn’t suit the player.