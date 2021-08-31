Allegri Ronaldo
Video – ESPN pundit doesn’t believe that Ronaldo would have changed Empoli result

August 31, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Last Saturday, Juventus started their post-Ronaldo era in a shockingly poor performance, as they were beaten at home by Serie B champions, Empoli with an unanswered goal.

Nonetheless, famous Italian journalist, Gabriele Marcotti, felt that even if the Bianconeri still had CR7 on the pitch, the final result was unlikely to change amidst the weak performance displayed by the majority of the players.

Nonetheless, Marcotti still believes that Max Allegri’s will perform better once the team gels.

