Video – ESPN pundit explains why Vlahohic deal makes perfect sense for all parties

As world football continues to digest the biggest coup of the January transfer market, everyone is having their say on the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Juventus.

ESPN’s Shaka Hislop believes that the deal makes sense for both the club the player. The retired goalkeeper says that the Bianconeri have tried to win the Champions League by signing a proven winner like Cristiano Ronaldo, but the strategy didn’t succeed.

Therefore, the Italian club is now building the team around a young player who can remain in Turin for a long time.

As for the Serbian, he chose to remain in Serie A as he feels that he can continue to develop in a league that he is already accustomed to.