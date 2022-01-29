Vlahovic
Club News

Video – ESPN pundit explains why Vlahohic deal makes perfect sense for all parties

January 29, 2022 - 3:45 pm

As world football continues to digest the biggest coup of the January transfer market, everyone is having their say on the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Juventus.

ESPN’s Shaka Hislop believes that the deal makes sense for both the club the player. The retired goalkeeper says that the Bianconeri have tried to win the Champions League by signing a proven winner like Cristiano Ronaldo, but the strategy didn’t succeed.

Therefore, the Italian club is now building the team around a young player who can remain in Turin for a long time.

As for the Serbian, he chose to remain in Serie A as he feels that he can continue to develop in a league that he is already accustomed to.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala Argentina

The return schedule for Juve’s international players

January 29, 2022

Kaio Jorge has two offers in Serie A and another two from abroad

January 29, 2022
Morata

Barcelona already looking for an alternative as Morata deal gets complicated

January 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.