Weston McKennie
Club News

Video – ESPN pundit retract his words on Weston McKennie

January 16, 2022 - 12:30 am

Last October, ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar heavily criticized Weston McKennie following an underwhelming performance during a league fixture between Inter and Juventus. He even claimed that his best contribution for the team is his long throw-ins.

However, the pundit had to retract his words lately while admitting that the American midfielder is taking his game up a notch, becoming a vital player for Max Allegri’s side.

On the other hand, Herc Gomez feels that McKennie’s growing importance to the Italian side also highlights the club’s weak midfield department.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonucci

Inter ultras challenge Juventus defender for a fight with an insulting banner

January 15, 2022
chiesa

The latest updates on Federico Chiesa’s condition and upcoming surgery

January 15, 2022

Below-par Juventus clinch all three points against Udinese this evening

January 15, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.