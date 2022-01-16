Video – ESPN pundit retract his words on Weston McKennie

Last October, ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar heavily criticized Weston McKennie following an underwhelming performance during a league fixture between Inter and Juventus. He even claimed that his best contribution for the team is his long throw-ins.

However, the pundit had to retract his words lately while admitting that the American midfielder is taking his game up a notch, becoming a vital player for Max Allegri’s side.

On the other hand, Herc Gomez feels that McKennie’s growing importance to the Italian side also highlights the club’s weak midfield department.