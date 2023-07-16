Video – ESPN pundit tells Juventus how to get the best out of Lukaku

Former Venezuela star Alejandro Moreno offers an advice for Juventus in case they end up signing Romelu Lukaku.

The ESPN pundit says any club that wants to get the best out of the Belgian must be willing to pamper him, as the striker delivers his best when he’s in his comfortable zone.

For his part, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is sympathetic with the 30-year-old who has been mocked for his previous comments where he pledged never to join Juventus.

Nicol says those statements were made at a time when Lukaku felt frustrated and pressured at Chelsea.