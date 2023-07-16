Lukaku
Club News

Video – ESPN pundit tells Juventus how to get the best out of Lukaku

July 16, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Former Venezuela star Alejandro Moreno offers an advice for Juventus in case they end up signing Romelu Lukaku.

The ESPN pundit says any club that wants to get the best out of the Belgian must be willing to pamper him, as the striker delivers his best when he’s in his comfortable zone.

For his part, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is sympathetic with the 30-year-old who has been mocked for his previous comments where he pledged never to join Juventus.

Nicol says those statements were made at a time when Lukaku felt frustrated and pressured at Chelsea.

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Weah

“I never hid my passion for Juventus” – Milan legend George Weah delighted with Timothy’s Turin switch

July 16, 2023
Nicolussi Caviglia

Newly-promoted Serie A club looking to lure Juventus midfielder Nicolussi Caviglia

July 16, 2023
Arthur

Updates on Arthur: Fiorentina making progress but EPL club remains in the fray

July 16, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.