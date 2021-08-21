Chiesa
Video – ESPN pundit tips Juventus for the Scudetto, Chiesa for MVP

August 21, 2021 - 2:45 pm

The new Serie A season kicks off this weekend, and famous Italian journalist, Gabriele Marcotti, expects Juventus to reclaim their Scudetto throne after succumbing their title last season in favor of Inter.

Nonetheless, the Nerazzurri’s downsizing policy amidst their major financial troubles has left them with a weakened squad. Therefore, Marcotti tips them for a fourth place finish, behind Milan and Atalanta.

The Calcio expert also told ESPN that he believes Federico Chiesa will win the MVP award at the end of the Serie A season, with Ciro Immobile being the top goal-scorer.

