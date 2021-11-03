McKennie
Video – ESPN pundits analyze whether or not McKennie is the most in-from USMNT player?

November 3, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Juve’s Weston McKennie or Red Bull Salzburg’s Brendon Aaronson? ESPN pundits Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez try to figure out who’s the most in-form player in the USMNT ahead of the next crucial rounds of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Gomez believes that Aaronson is the most consistent player amongst the two, but Salazar argues that McKennie is the most likely player to score against Mexico, perhaps pouncing on a freekick.

The former Schalke man has shown some improvement lately, scoring in Juve’s last two Serie A matches, while also putting on a vibrant display against Zenit in the Champions League.

