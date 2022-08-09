Rabiot
Video – ESPN pundits baffled by Man United’s decision to pursue Rabiot

August 9, 2022 - 11:00 pm

As the news emerged on Monday, Manchester United supporters were far from pleased with their club’s reported attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot.

For their part, ESPN pundits shared the same sentiment, with the majority left baffled by the Red Devils’ pursuit of the struggling Juventus midfielder.

Steve Nicol feels that the midfielder has nothing to offer for the Premier League giants. As for Frank Leboeuf, he believes that his compatriot is a good player, but he still thinks that he could find it difficult to cope with the Premier League’s pace.

