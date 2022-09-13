Video – ESPN pundits bash Juve’s performances under Allegri

After their disappointing draw against Salerninata, Juventus were once again the target of some scathing criticism.

French journalist Julien Laurens said that Max Allegri isn’t renowned for his attractive brand of football, but he’s supposed to be a manager who guarantees results, which is hardly the case at the moment.

The ESPN pundit adds that the club can’t afford to sack him due to his hefty wages. Frank Leboeuf agreed with his compatriot, while Steve Nicol casually compared the Bianconeri’s status to that of Manchester United.