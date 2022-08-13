Video – ESPN pundits believe Allegri’s approach could hinder Juventus next season

Ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, ESPN pundits Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison offered their take on Italy’s biggest clubs, while identifying Inter as the slight favorites in the Scudetto race.

As for Juventus, Hutchison believes the club made some good signings in the market, but the former Scotland international says that some of the manager’s decisions last season had been inexplicable, including playing Adrien Rabiot as a left winger.

For his part, Laurens was even harsher, chastising Max Allegri for his lack of ideas when in possession.