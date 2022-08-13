allegri
Video – ESPN pundits believe Allegri’s approach could hinder Juventus next season

August 13, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, ESPN pundits Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison offered their take on Italy’s biggest clubs, while identifying Inter as the slight favorites in the Scudetto race.

As for Juventus, Hutchison believes the club made some good signings in the market, but the former Scotland international says that some of the manager’s decisions last season had been inexplicable, including playing Adrien Rabiot as a left winger.

For his part, Laurens was even harsher, chastising Max Allegri for his lack of ideas when in possession.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn August 13, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    yep, just like we all know it.

