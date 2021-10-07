Bonucci
Club News

Video – ESPN pundits believe Bonucci’s dismissal against Spain was the right call

October 7, 2021 - 4:45 pm

On Wednesday night, Italy’s unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League Semi Finals.

Speaking in the ESPN studios, Steve Nicol said that Leonardo Bonucci’s dismissal in the first half ended all Italian hopes, and believes that he deserved the second yellow after elbowing Sergio Busquets in the throat.

Alejandro Moreno adds that the Juventus defender can have no complaints, as the replays show him looking at his opponent before making the jump, so he should have been more careful.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Chiesa Top, Bonucci Flop – The Italian media rates the displays of Juventus stars against Spain

October 7, 2021
ramsey

How much Ramsey earned for every minute of play at Juventus

October 7, 2021
pogba

French report claims Pogba wants to renew Man United contract

October 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.