Video – ESPN pundits believe Bonucci’s dismissal against Spain was the right call

On Wednesday night, Italy’s unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League Semi Finals.

Speaking in the ESPN studios, Steve Nicol said that Leonardo Bonucci’s dismissal in the first half ended all Italian hopes, and believes that he deserved the second yellow after elbowing Sergio Busquets in the throat.

Alejandro Moreno adds that the Juventus defender can have no complaints, as the replays show him looking at his opponent before making the jump, so he should have been more careful.