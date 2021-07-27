Video – ESPN pundit believes Ronaldo’s future is in Allegri’s hands

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga has been keeping the media busy for a while, and the topic was once again brought to table by ESPN.

Due to the lack of offers, CR7 is expected to stay in Turin for a fourth season, but the question is: Could he renew his contract beyond the current campaign?

For her part, Nicky Bandini feels that the Portuguese’s future at Juventus lies is in hands of his returning manager, as Max Allegri now holds more power than ever, especially after the departure of former sporting director, Fabio Paratici.