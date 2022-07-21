Video – ESPN pundits cast doubt over De Ligt’s ability to succeed at Bayern

On Monday, Matthijs de Ligt packed his bags and bid everyone at Juventus farewell before taking the flight to Germany. The defender completed a switch to Bayern Munich worth around 80 million euros.

Nonetheless, ESPN pundits aren’t quite convinced of the Dutchman’s ability to succeed in Bavaria.

Alejandro Moreno explains how de Ligt hasn’t yet reached the expected level during his time at Juventus and how he struggled to break into the starting formation in the presence of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, with Steve Nicol sharing the same concerns.