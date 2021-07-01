Video – ESPN pundits condemn the behavior of Rabiot’s mother following outburst

Whenever things go badly for France on the pitch, you can expect some drama in store. Following Les Bleus’ Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of Switzerland, Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent was seen clashing in the stands with family members of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé.

ESPN pundit Julien Laurens explained how Veronique Rabiot was aiming criticism towards Mbappé whilst his father was sitting very close to her.

1998 World Cup winner Franck Loboeuf said that this would have never happened back in his time, and felt that footballers should never choose their family members to be their agents, whilst other pundits had some much harsher things to say about Veronique.