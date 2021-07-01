Veronique Rabiot
Club News

Video – ESPN pundits condemn the behavior of Rabiot’s mother following outburst

July 1, 2021 - 6:45 pm

Whenever things go badly for France on the pitch, you can expect some drama in store. Following Les Bleus’ Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of Switzerland, Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent was seen clashing in the stands with family members of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé.

ESPN pundit Julien Laurens explained how Veronique Rabiot was aiming criticism towards Mbappé whilst his father was sitting very close to her.

1998 World Cup winner Franck Loboeuf said that this would have never happened back in his time, and felt that footballers should never choose their family members to be their agents, whilst other pundits had some much harsher things to say about Veronique.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata: “My wife and children are the ones who suffered the most”

July 1, 2021
Ronaldo

Gazzetta chooses Ronaldo amongst Euro 2020 Best XI

July 1, 2021
Spinazzola

“Some people are now kicking themselves” – Spinazzola’s agent aims dig at Juventus

July 1, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 1, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    they hate their beloved France being talked about. THEY ALL GOT IT WRONG, it`s halirious!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.