In recent weeks, Matthijs de Ligt is being tipped to complete a transfer from Juventus to Chelsea this summer. The Blues’ offer could include Christian Pulisic as an exchange pawn.

ESPN pundits have offered their thoughts on the whole rumored transfer, and predict how the USMNT star would do in Turin.

Most of the analysts agreed that the winger needs to leave the Stamford Bridge as his playing time could further decrease following the potential arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Raphinha.

But would his situation truly improve at Juventus?