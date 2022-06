After leaving Juventus at the end of the season, Giorgio Chiellini has now joined Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC as a free agent.

However ESPN pundits Alejandro Moreno and Steve Nicol have raised doubts over the veteran’s ability to succeed in the physically-demanding league based on a his age and his recent injury record.

The retired Venezuelan striker adds that this transfer will revive the old stereotype that brands MLS as a retirement home for aging European stars.