At the end of the season, Giorgio Cheillini will leave Juventus and many observers believe that his next destination lies in the United States.

The Euro 2020 winner might end up joining Los Angeles FC and ESPN pundits Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez believe he would be a great addition for Major League Soccer.

The American duo explain how the Juventus captain is still capable of making the difference on the pitch despite his advanced age.