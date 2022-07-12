Video – ESPN pundits give their expectations on Pogba’s Juventus return

On Monday, Juventus officially announced the return of Paul Pogba to the club, and ESPN pundits took the opportunity to give their expectations on the player’s second stint in Turin.

Nicky Bandini said that the Bianconeri fans are extremely excited about the return due to the midfielder’s successful first spell at the club.

Steve Nicol believes that the Frenchman would do well at Juventus because Serie A is a step-back from the Premier League, while Alejandro Moreno explains how Pogba needs to feel happy in order to produce his best, so we’ll have to see whether he’ll be able to find the same atmosphere at Juventus.