Video – ESPN pundits have different thoughts on Pogba’s role in failed Man Utd stint

After six largely underwhelming campaigns at Manchester United, Paul Pogba is embracing the free market yet again, and could well rejoin Juventus this summer.

But what were the reasons behind his disappointing spell at the Old Trafford?

ESPN pundit and retired midfielder Don Hutchison puts 75% of the blame on the player himself, believing that he should have done better despite the unhealthy situation of the club.

However, Italian journalist Gab Marcotti came to the Frenchman’s defense, pointing out the amount of injuries he suffered and the constant managerial changes which took its toll on his time with the Red Devils.