ronaldo
Club News

Video – ESPN pundits interpret Allegri’s comments on Ronaldo

July 29, 2021 - 5:15 pm

In his first press conference since returning to Juventus, Max Allegri went out with a bang. From Miralem Pjanic hints to Leonardo Bonucci jokes, the coach fired on all cylinders.

The tactician also said that he expects more responsibility from Cristiano Ronaldo, and ESPN pundits tried to figure out what he meant with this comment.

Stewart Robson believes that the returning manager wants the Portuguese to act as the main striker rather than drifting to the wings, whilst Alejandro Moreno feels that Allegri must fix the creativity around CR7.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pjanic

Opinion: How Locatelli would benefit from playing beside Pjanic?

July 29, 2021
Dybala

The latest updates on Dybala’s contract renewal negotiations

July 29, 2021

“I hope Kaio Jorge stays until December” – Santos coach wants to keep Juventus target

July 29, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.