Video – ESPN pundits interpret Allegri’s comments on Ronaldo

In his first press conference since returning to Juventus, Max Allegri went out with a bang. From Miralem Pjanic hints to Leonardo Bonucci jokes, the coach fired on all cylinders.

The tactician also said that he expects more responsibility from Cristiano Ronaldo, and ESPN pundits tried to figure out what he meant with this comment.

Stewart Robson believes that the returning manager wants the Portuguese to act as the main striker rather than drifting to the wings, whilst Alejandro Moreno feels that Allegri must fix the creativity around CR7.