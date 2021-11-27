Video – ESPN pundits pick Italy as the favorites to qualify for World Cup

Following Friday’s playoffs draw, several Juventus stars now risk missing out on the World Cup in 2022 as Italy was thrown in a tough pot.

The Azzurri will take on North Macedonia in the Semi Finals, and if they manage to advance, they will have to battle it out against the winner between Turkey and Portugal.

Nevertheless, ESPN pundits Fab Marcotti and Julien Laurens tip the Azzurri to qualify at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Both analysts expect Sweden to make it as well, but while Marcotti favors Austria in the first pot, Laurens believes Aaron Ramsey’s Wales will make it to Qatar 2022.