Following the first leg’s 1-1 draw, the return fixture between Juventus and Villarreal will decide who makes it to the Champions League Quarter Finals.

According to ESPN pundits (Steve Nicol in particular), the Italians will be the favorites to seal their spot in the next round, mostly due to the presence of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian received wide praise for his impressive performance on Tuesday, which saw him scoring on his Champions League debut just 32 seconds into the match.