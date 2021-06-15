Club News

Video – ESPN pundits want Morata dropped for Spain’s next match

June 15, 2021 - 8:30 pm

On Monday night, Spain started their Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing draw against Sweden. Neither side was able to score throughout the match, and Juve’s Alvaro Morata once again missed one or two decent opportunities.

ESPN analyst Alejandro Moreno believes that it’s time for Luis Enrique to drop the Bianconeri star out of the starting lineup, and former Wales manager Chris Coleman seemed to agree with the notion.

Former Spain international Luis Garcia added that Gerard Moreno would be the right replacement for the struggling striker.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milan struggling to maintain their midfielder – Could Juventus pounce on the situation?

June 15, 2021

Opinion: UEFA and Ceferin should sort out their own issues before demonizing Agnelli

June 15, 2021
Buffon

Buffon reveals the match that prompted him to leave Juventus

June 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.