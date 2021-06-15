Video – ESPN pundits want Morata dropped for Spain’s next match

On Monday night, Spain started their Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing draw against Sweden. Neither side was able to score throughout the match, and Juve’s Alvaro Morata once again missed one or two decent opportunities.

ESPN analyst Alejandro Moreno believes that it’s time for Luis Enrique to drop the Bianconeri star out of the starting lineup, and former Wales manager Chris Coleman seemed to agree with the notion.

Former Spain international Luis Garcia added that Gerard Moreno would be the right replacement for the struggling striker.