According to ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden, Juventus are currently leading the race for Chelsea wantaway winger Christian Pulisic.

The American hasn’t received the playing time that he would have hoped for in recent years so he’ll be looking to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer in an attempt to revive his playing career.

Ogden names a host of European clubs as possible suitors for Pulisic, but feels that the Bianconeri are a step ahead, recognizing the 24-year-old as a competent replacement for the departing Angel Di Maria.