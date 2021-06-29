Chiesa
Video – Every Chiesa goal in Serie A 2020/21

June 29, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Last Saturday, Federico Chiesa came off the bench to save Italy the blushes against Austria with a brilliant goal in extra-time that led the way towards victory.

The Azzurri have now booked their place in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, where they will take on the mighty Belgium on Friday night.

The official Serie A YouTube channel paid tribute for the Juventus star by uploading a compilation of every goal he scored in 2020/21.

Amongst his nine strikes, his brace against Milan in January remains the most memorable.

