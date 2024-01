The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal from Dusan Vlahovic in 2023.

While it wasn’t the Serbian’s most prolific year, he still delivered some memorable strikes.

The 23-year-old opened his yearly account with a brace in Salerno and ended it with a winner in Frosinone.

The bomber’s best outing came in the home victory over Lazio where he contributed with a sensational brace. He also produced fine strikes against Atalanta and Inter.