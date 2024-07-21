The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a video featuring every league goal from Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in 2023/24.

This was the Serbian’s most prolific campaign since joining the Bianconeri in January 2022, as he managed to net 16 goals in Italy’s top flight. He finished second on the scoring charts behind Inter captain Lautaro Martinez.

The 24-year-old opened his campaign with a spot kick in Udine, and his highlights include two stunning braces against Lazio and Sassuolo, and a last-gasp winner in Salerno.