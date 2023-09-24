The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal scored by Dusan Vlahovic since joining the club from Fiorentina in January 2022.

It all started with a fabulous lob on his debut against Hellas Verona. Last season, the Serbian didn’t enjoy his most prosperous campaign, but he still delivered some memorable strikes, including stunning back-to-back freekicks against Spezia and Roma.

This season, the 23-year-old is looking to reclaim his spot amongst the deadliest strikers in Serie A, and has already been delivering the goods.