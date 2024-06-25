The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from Federico Chiesa during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26-year-old scored the Old Lady’s first strike of the season against Udinese. He was also on target in the final fixture of the campaign against Monza.

His tally also includes a brilliant solo effort in Empoli and a goal versus Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Italian ended the season with 10 goals and three assists in all competitions.