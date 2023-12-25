The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing all five goals scored by Federico Chiesa thus far in the current campaign.

The attacker scored the club’s maiden goal in 2023/24 in the opening-day win in Udine. He then kept his footing to place the ball in the back of the net in Empoli.

The Italian was also on target in the 3-1 win over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium and also in the 2-4 defeat in Sassuolo.

Chiesa has recently ended a long drought by scoring the spot in the 1-1 draw against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris.