Video – Every Giorgio Chiellini goal with Juventus

On Saturday, Juventus celebrated the 37th birthday of their captain Giorgio Chiellini with an impressive win in their friendly encounter against Atalanta.

The defender has been a stalwart for the Old Lady since the days of Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet, and he remains present in the age of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

The club’s official YouTube channel greeted him a compilation video containing every single goal he scored for the Bianconeri, including a thunderous shot against Sampdoria in 2015, and a header in the famous 3-0 win against Barcelona in 2017.