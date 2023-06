After enjoying his best campaign in Turin on a personal level, Adrien Rabiot may have played his final match for Juventus as he’s yet to renew his expiring contract.

Nevertheless, the club’s official YouTube channel recalled his best moments from the 2022/23 season by recalling every goal and assist he produced during the campaign.

The montage includes a brace against Empoli, a Europa League strike against Sporting and a brilliant assist for Moise Kean in the victory over Lazio.