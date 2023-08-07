The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from Adrien Rabiot throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman ended a year-long drought by scoring against Empoli. This turned out to be just the beginning, as the midfielder enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career thus far.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals, including one against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. He also provided Filip Kostic with the assist for the winner in the return fixture.