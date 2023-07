The official Serie A YouTube uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from Angel Di Maria in his lone campaign at Juventus.

The list includes a debut volley against Sassuolo, a trio of fabulous assists against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League and a stunning hattrick against Nantes in the Europa League playoff round.

The veteran Argentine joined the Bianconeri last summer as a free agent but has now returned to his first European club, Benfica.