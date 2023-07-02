Video – Every goal and assist from Arek Milik for Juventus in 2022/23

The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video containing every single goal and assist from Arkadiusz Milik during the 2022/23 season.

After joining the club last summer, the Polish striker started on a bright note, scoring several important goals during the first part of the season. The pick of the lot is arguably his smashing volley against Bologna.

The player suffered an injury in January which hindered his momentum, but the club still opted to maintain his services on a permanent basis.