Girelli, Juventus Women
Club News

Video – Every goal and assist from Cristiana Girelli in 2022/23

July 14, 2023 - 1:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from Juventus Women star Cristiana Girelli in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 33-year-old has been one of the main pillars at the club since its founding in 2017. The Italian’s contributions remain essential in front of goal.

Last season, Girelli scored 15 goals in Serie A while providing her Bianconere teammates with six assists. She also bagged five goals in 10 appearances in the Women’s Champions League.

