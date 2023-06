The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage featuring every single goal and assist from Dusan Vlahovic during the 2022/23 season.

The Serbian started the season on a positive note, scoring a brace on the opening day of the season against Sassuolo. But sadly, he couldn’t find the back of the net on a consistent basis in a campaign plagued by injuries.

The 23-year-old’s best strikes are the splendid back-to-back freekicks against Spezia and Roma at the Allianz Stadium.