The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video containing every single goal and assist from Filip Kostic throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The Serbian star delivered a flurry of exquisite assists in his maiden season in Turin, including two in the victory over Inter in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.

The left winger also scored the winner against the Nerazzurri in the return fixture in what was arguably the most memorable moment of his campaign.