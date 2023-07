The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from Arianna Caruso during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old joined the club in 2017 but has now cemented herself as one of the top stars in the Bianconere squad.

Last season, the Italian scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 25 Serie A matches. She also bagged two goals in the Champions League.

Her list of strikes includes a fabulous rocket against Milan and a solo effort versus Inter.