The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing every goal and assist from Sofia Cantore throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old is an emerging striker who has been on the club’s books since its founding in 2017.

After spending three years on loan between Hellas Verona, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, the Italian spent the last campaign in Turin as part of Joe Montemurro’s squad.

Cantore displayed some flashes of brilliance, including two lobs against Sampdoria and a fabulous strike versus Roma.